Heroes Rain or Shine

When it rains it pours, but super heros don’t care about the weather and neither do these heroes here at NMC.

Kids and parents came out to Northwestern Michigan College to fight for a cause and have fun.

The races theme of superheroes holds many meanings and everyone involved has had a hero that they look up to.

Costume contests, games and prizes provided plenty of entertainment while sheltering from the rain.

Despite the weather runners still ran for the cause, and in remembrance.

All the proceeds raised at the event went to the big brother big sister foundation, which is always looking for more volunteers. Be sure to contact them to find out how you too can be a hero.