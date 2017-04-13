Pine River High School Hosts Mock Accident

Today, students at Pine River High School got a grim look at what happens when you drink or text while driving.

Sirens blared and emergency personnel scrambled to help the injured.

A drunk driver has just crashed into another vehicle, but this time, it’s only a simulation.

“Today we’re doing a mock car accident, to show students the role first responders and law enforcement they have in responding to a car accident. It’s to raise awareness for distracted driving and drunk driving,” says Captain Dale Hall of the LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department.

Students acted injured as police, fire, and medical agencies went through the process of saving lives.

“What it’s also for is training, we’re always looking for new training to get different agencies together.”

Captain Hall also explained why it’s important to show this to students at this time of year.

“With prom and the end of the school year coming up, a lot of the students with the ability to drive have the temptation for texting while they’re driving or go to parties. We want to make sure that they see what the consequences can be, and how they can effect other people.”