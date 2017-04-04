New Equipment Allows Central Michigan University Police to Train with High Tech Simulator

Campus Police at Central Michigan University have a variety of tools available to assist with their training, but their latest tool allows officers to experiences hundreds of possible scenarios from all over the world.

In early 2017, CMU PD installed what’s called a MILO 180 Theater System – this is a simulator that uses video and audio to engage officers with interactive, real-life scenarios.

These can include traffic stops, burglaries, domestic disturbances, and even active shooters.

And those are the preprogrammed scenarios, the department can also record their own scenarios that take place in campus buildings.

The system uses infrared lasers that can be equipped to any real life devices, such as firearms, pepper spray, or tasers, giving officers even more realism in their training.

CMU says that in the future they will be inviting other law enforcement agencies in the area to use the system in their training.