Haring Township Wasterwater Plant Investigating High Levels of Fecal Coliform Bacteria in Discharge

Staff at the Haring Township Wastewater Treatment Plant are trying to figure out what caused high levels of fecal coliform to discharge.

According to Brian Jankowski – the Water Resource Division District Supervisor at the Department of Environmental Quality in Cadillac – staff at the Haring Township plant determined that they had exceeded their permitted levels of fecal coliform discharge.

When incidents like this happen, plants are responsible for reporting them to the DEQ.

The agency is now staying in contact the the water treatment plant to ensure levels return to normal. Jankowski says that while the DEQ is simply monitoring the situation right now, they could get more involved if the problem doesn’t get resolved.

The DEQ says that right now, there’s no immediate heath risk in relation to the the elevated fecal coliform levels.