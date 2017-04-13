Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Road Rage Incident

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating an alleged road rage incident that happened on Wednesday.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on Wedensday at the intersection of Rennie School Road and US-31 South.

That’s where deputies say a pickup truck was stopped at the intersection when another vehicle stopped behind the truck.

According to the driver of the second vehicle, the truck sat at the intersection for an extended amount of time. The driver honked their horn and the truck still didn’t move.

The driver honked their horn a second time and yelled at the truck while also flipping the truck off.

At the point the driver of the truck allegedly got out of his vehicle, grabbed a stick and started hitting the other car. The driver also allegedly tried to shove the stick through the driver’s side window.

On Thursday morning deputies located and spoke with the driver of the truck, who alleges that the driver of the other vehicle got out of their vehicle first, walked up the truck, and yelled and spit on the truck.

They say the felt threatened, and that’s why they got out of their truck and grabbed the stick for their own defense. However, they deny hitting the vehicle with the stick.

The Sheriff’s Office told MI News 26 that there was an independent witness to the event, and they also say that the driver of the truck hit the other vehicle with the stick.

There was no damage or injuries in the incident and a report is being sent to the prosecutor’s office for review of charges.