Charlevoix Man Sentenced for Distributing Child Pornography

A Charlevoix man was sentenced to prison following a child pornography investigation.

Vern Grams, a 62-year-old man was sentenced last Friday in the Charlevoix County Circuit Court.

He had pled guilty to three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material in January of this year.

An investigation began in December of 2015 after the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was notified that Grams was distributing child pornography online.

Court documents say the victims were 15-years of age or younger.

Grams was sentenced to serve 17-months to 4-years in prison.