Governor Snyder Visits Cadillac for 2017 Governor’s Breakfast

Students, political figures and public leaders were in attendance at the Governor’s Breakfast, and filled the room to listen to Governor Snyder’s speech.

During his speech, Snyder spoke about the students being involved at the event, talked about growing Michigan by working together to make tasks easier and more efficient, and about advancing Michigan’s auto industry into a mobility industry through the American Center of Mobility and taking advantage of new technologies to help people get around.

Representative John Moolenaar was in attendance at the speech and said that the Governor’s speech was both inspirational and a call to action.

After the speech several students and business members were allowed to ask Snyder questions about his policies and opinions on different topics.

Governor Snyder says he has always enjoyed coming to the event every year to give the students a chance to hear about the plans for the future and give them an opportunity to ask him questions.

The governor’s breakfast is an annual event so Snyder is planned to be back again next year.