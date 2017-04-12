First Manistee Road Project of 2017 Starts on Monday

The DPW in Manistee is gearing up for the first construction project of 2017.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will close an intersection in the city’s central business district.

Crews will be replacing water main valves and a fire hydrant at the intersection of River and Oak Streets.

The intersection will be closed for approximately one week during the construction.

Local access to River Street will be allowed from Maple Street to the west and Pine Street to the east.

The traffic signals at River and Maple will be changed to a four-way stop to allow vehicles to exit River Street east onto Maple Street.

Water mains will be shut down a block at a time to allow to the work to be completed.

Customers affected by the water disruption will be notified by the city Water Department.