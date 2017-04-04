UPDATE – Police Say No Evidence of Foul Play After Man’s Body Found in Burned Out Vehicle

Police have released additional details on the investigation after a body was found in a burned out vehicle in Gladwin County.

Last Friday Gladwin County Deputies were called to investigate a burnt vehicle found in the Lame Duck State Game Area in Bourret Township.

On arrival deputies found that the vehicle had been completely destroyed be fire.

Deputies also discovered a human body inside the vehicle.

Police were able to identify the body from dental records as 86-year-old Edward M Lakian from West Bloomfield.

Police say their investigation has so far found no evidence of foul play.

Evidence at the scene and from Lakian’s home has led to some insight into the case.

Deputies say the scene shows Lakian was disorientated and lost when his car became stuck in the middle of a partially flooded seasonal road.

Investigators believe while attempting to free his vehicle Lakian may have suffered a medical event which caused his death.

His vehicle then overheated and caught fire. Due to the remote location the fire was not seen and eventually burnt out on its own.

Police say the incident is consistent with an accidental death and there is no indication of foul play.

However, police are continuing to investigate.