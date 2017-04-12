Grand Traverse County Man Arrested in Connection with 2015 Breaking and Entering

A Grand Traverse County man was arrested in connection with home invasion from 2015.

On Tuesday members from the Grand Traverse County Sheriffs Office along with the Traverse Narcotics Team located and arrested the 20-year-old man.

He was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant stemming from a 2015 home invasion in Paradise Township.

Police say guns were stolen from that home.

The arrest happened at a home in Garfield Township.

Police say the man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine, prescription pills, a digital scale, and a large sum of cash.

He was arrested on the outstanding warrant as well as for possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and possession of schedule 2 narcotics.