Mackinac Bridge Sees Increase in March Traffic Despite Several Closures

Despite several closures, more vehicles crossed the Mackinac Bridge this March compared to last year.

This past March the Mackinac Bridge faced several high wind warnings, two partial closures, and one full closure due to falling ice.

But even with those set backs, 220,533 vehicles crossed the bridge this March, an increase of 2.4 percent or more than 5,000 more vehicles than March of 2015.

Total revenues collected for March totaled $1.41 million, an increase of 6.6 percent from the $1.32 million collected in 2015.

The funds collected from the tolls and fees are the sole sources of funding for the Mackinac Bridge Authority. Those funds are used to maintain, operate, and protect the 59-year-old landmark.