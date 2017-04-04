Police Investigating Unexplained Death in Cadillac

Police in Cadillac are investigating an unexplained death that occurred over the weekend.

According to the Cadillac Police – a 63-year-old woman was found dead in her car outside Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

She was found at approximately 8:45 Sunday morning by hospital personnel.

The woman’s husband was being treated at the hospital and police say she had been waiting in the car for him throughout much of the day and night.

She did suffer from a unique medical condition, but police are unsure if had anything to do with her death.

The preliminary investigation did not find anything suspicious about her death.

However, police are involved to determine exactly how she died and what were the sequence of events was leading up to her death.

An autopsy has been scheduled and police are waiting on the preliminary results.

Personnel at the hospital are cooperating and the investigation is continuing.