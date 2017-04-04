Body Found in Burned Vehicle in Gladwin County

A body was found in a burned vehicle in Gladwin County.

On Friday Gladwin County Deputies were called to investigate a burnt vehicle found in the Lame Duck State Game Area in Bourret Township.

On arrival deputies found that the vehicle had been completely destroyed be fire.

Deputies also discovered a human body inside the vehicle.

Police identified the body from dental records as 86-year-old Edward M Lakian from West Bloomfield.

Police say no further information is being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.