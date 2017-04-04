Body Found in Burned Vehicle in Gladwin County
A body was found in a burned vehicle in Gladwin County.
On Friday Gladwin County Deputies were called to investigate a burnt vehicle found in the Lame Duck State Game Area in Bourret Township.
On arrival deputies found that the vehicle had been completely destroyed be fire.
Deputies also discovered a human body inside the vehicle.
Police identified the body from dental records as 86-year-old Edward M Lakian from West Bloomfield.
Police say no further information is being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.