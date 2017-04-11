Woman Allegedly Robbed at Gunpoint in Cadillac

Police in Cadillac are looking for a man accused of armed robbery.

The incident happened this morning at approximately 1:37 at an apartment on Spruce Street in Cadillac.

The 32-year-old woman who lived at the apartment told police that she had confronted an acquaintance who had allegedly stolen some cell phones from her home.

The man then drew a gun and demanded money from her.

The victim gave the man cash and he left.

Police say he is thought to have been armed with a handgun.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Cadillac man, is known to the Cadillac police, and they are attempting to locate him.

His name is being withheld at this time.

No one was injured and police are continuing to investigate the incident.