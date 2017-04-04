Ford Motor Company Announces First Pursuit-Rated Hybrid Police Car

The Ford Motor Company says they are still pushing to be a global leader in electric vehicles, revealing the first pursuit-rated hybrid police car.

Traditional gas/electric hybrid vehicles while having better fuel economy, do not have the power for police pursuits.

The new Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is said to bring the better economy of the hybrid vehicle while still giving officers the performance needed for a potential pursuit.

Ford says the new sedan is projected to achieve an EPA-estimated gas mileage of 38 miles per gallon – more than twice that of the current Police Interceptor.

The biggest gain in economy, says Ford, is how the hybrid system will handle idling. Police vehicles spent a majority of their time at idle, providing power for the many electrical systems.

The new hybrid system, when at idle, uses the battery to help power the electrical systems, reducing engine run times.

Ford says this can translate to savings of over $3500 per year in fuel per vehicle.

The new system is being tried out by several police agencies before being delivered to police agencies next year.