Cadillac Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Clare County

A motorcycle rider was injured after colliding with a truck in Clare County.

The accident happened near the intersection of Ludington Drive and Harrison Avenue on Friday at approximately 7:20pm in Clare County’s Grant Township.

According to the Clare County Sheriff — a truck, driven, by a 24-year-old from Harrison was westbound on Lundington Drive and attempting to make a left turn into a driveway.

The truck turned into the path of eastbound motorcycle.

The rider, 43-year-old Shannon Schaefer, of Cadillac, was thrown from his motorcycle a sustained a head injury.

Schaefer was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was taken to Mid-Michigan in Clare for evaluation.

Police say neither drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Schaefer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.