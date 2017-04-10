Man Turns Himself in During Hazing Investigation
A down state man turned himself in during an investigation into an alleged hazing incident at CMU.
On March 3rd the Mt Pleasant Police Department began investigating a reported hazing incident that happened in October of last year.
The incident allegedly happened in October of last year at a non-recognized fraternity.
The complaint said that Dale Merza, a 20-year-old man from Rochester Hills, smeared peanut butter on the face of a 19-year-old who is severely allergic to peanuts.
The peanut butter caused the victim’s face to become swollen and he sought medical treatment.
Police completed their investigation and submitted a report to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office.
A warrant was then issued for Merza’s arrest on charges of Hazing-resulting in physical injury, a 93-day misdemeanor charge.
Merza turned himself in to court last Friday.