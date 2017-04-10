Mason County Man Arrested for Alleged Animal Cruelty

A Mason County man was arrested for alleged animal cruelty.

The man’s arrest came from an incident that happened on March 4th in Mason County’s Hamlin Township.

That’s where police say the 33-year-old Scottville man got into an argument with his girlfriend.

She left the home for several hours to calm down, but when she came home she found her cat had been severely injured and boyfriend had left.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest on charges of Animal/Killing or Torturing and Animal Cruelty.

Police located and arrested the man in Amber Township on Saturday.

The cat’s leg had to be amputated, but the animal is recovering.