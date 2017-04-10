Police Investigate Breaking and Entering in Grand Traverse County Home

Police were called to a breaking and entering in Grand Traverse County last week.

It happened at a home in Blair Township shortly before midnight on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office – the homeowner had been away on vacation and had returned to find their own had been broken into.

They also said some items were missing.

Also stolen from the home were 10 registered handguns.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and recommends that anyone going on vacation to have a good relationship with your neighbors and to ask them to keep an eye on your house.