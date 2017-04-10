Woman Arrested for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm after Allegedly Firing Shotgun at Vehicle

An argument in Grand Traverse County led to a woman firing a shotgun at a man over the weekend.

It happened at approximately 11:30 in the morning on Saturday at a home in Mayfield Township.

That’s where police say a 61-year-old Kingsley woman fired the shotgun at a vehicle occupied by a 61-year-old Kingsley man.

The man was renting from the woman and the two allegedly got into an argument over the ownership of a Ford pickup truck.

The man was in the truck and trying to back out of the driveway when the woman came out and fired the weapon at the truck.

The shot did hit the truck, but the man was unharmed and was able to leave the area.

Deputies arrived at the home and arrested the woman for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The incident remains under investigation.