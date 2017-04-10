Tip Leads Police to Meth Lab in Cadillac

A meth bust led to a large police presence in a Cadillac neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Crews from both the Traverse Narcotics Team and Cadillac Police responded to a home on Kristy Jo Street in the Country Acres neighborhood in Cadillac early Monday afternoon.

Officials on-scene told MI News 26 that a one-pot meth lab was found in the home, and that meant that emergency responders spent a good part of the afternoon investigating and cleaning up the site.

There’s no word yet on whether any arrests were made in connection with the meth lab. MI News 26 will continue to follow this story and bring you any additional details as they’re released.