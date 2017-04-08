Honoring the 100th Anniversary of WWI

The Marie Therese Cadillac chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony at the Cadillac DAR World war one memorial.

The 100th anniversary of the war was April 6th but due to weather it was moved to the 8th.

The ceremony consisted of several military honors including a prayer, wreath laying, and a 21 gun salute.

Several descendants of those who served in the War from Wexford were present and took part in a poppy laying in remembrance of them.

Events like are important because it helps us remember what those who came before us did for our country.

The memorial that the ceremony took place at sits on Harris Street across from the courthouse in Cadillac.