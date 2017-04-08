A Collection of Pop Culture

The Cadillac Pop Culture Convention took place at the Wexford Civic Center.

The doors opened at 10 am and the public could come in to the look at the vendors with free admission.

Several events took place throughout the con such as costume contests for adults and kids, as well as a magic the gathering and Cards against humanity tournament.

Several special guests were invited including Walt Who Rowen, an actor from the Dogman movies. Walt has been to each Cadillac Convention because he feels it helps support a growing fan base in our community.

The pop culture con has become an annual event so be sure to watch your calendar for next years event.