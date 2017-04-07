Transportation Grant Helps Pay for Upgrades to Crawford County Road

A transportation economic development grant was recently awarded to the Crawford County Road Commission.

This grant is expected to help support over 250 jobs in Crawford County.

The funds are to help pay for upgrades to an important commercial route between I-75 and the new particle board plant in Grayling Township.

Four Mile Road will be reconstructed from west of the southbound I-75 ramps to just east of the plant’s driveway.

The work will improve the corridor and maintain all-season standards for seasonal weight restrictions.

In addition to rebuilding this 1.5-mile section of county road, the CCRC will widen it for driveways, turn lanes and shoulders, improve drainage, and upgrade the railroad crossing.

The project is expected to cost $1.2 million, with $900,000 coming from the grant and Crawford County Road Commission providing the rest.

The road project will help support the particleboard plant, which will create 266 news full-time positions over the next three years.