Police Warn of “Clever” Scam Attempts Across Midwest

Area police are warning residents of another scam in the area, and this one is a little more clever than some of the others.

According to the Boyne City Police – a person will call identifying themselves as being from your the credit card company’s Security and Fraud Department.

They’ll give a believable amount of detail, such as a badge number, and other details. They will then say your card has been flagged for an unusual purchase pattern and they are calling to verify.

The caller will have already have your address, and credit card number, but not the final piece they need, the 3 digit security card on the back.

They’ll reach a point in the call where they ask you to verify that you have the card. This is when they’ll ask you to read back some of the numbers on your card, including the 3-digit code on the back.

Police say they are receiving multiple reports of this scam attempt. The credit card companies say they would never ask for this information over the phone.

Police say if you have any questions about this or other potential scams that you should contact your local police department.