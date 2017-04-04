New K9 Units and Their Police Handlers Begin Training

And this week several new new four-legged officers at area police departments are starting their training.

This past week was the first week of K9 Handler school for Deputy Andrew Oneil and his new partner, Kato from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.

A generous donation from a member of the community allowed the sheriff’s office to purchase Kato and also help pay for his care.

The training will take several weeks before the two come back to Roscommon County and begin working in the community.

Also starting their training at Northern Michigan K9 this week is Traverse City Police Officer Adam Verschaeve and K9 Drago.

The Traverse City Police Department says they are looking forward to to working with the new K9.