Crews Respond to Early Morning Fire in Cadillac

Crews responded to a house fire in Cadillac early Friday morning.

Shortly after 4am Friday morning the Cadillac Fire Department responded to the home on Hobart Street for what was reported as smoke in a bedroom.

The family was home at the time of the fire, but a a working smoke detector did alert the family.

Cadillac firefighters responded within minutes to find flames showing from the attic of the two-story home.

Crews began attacking the interior fire aggressively, which helped bring the fire under control quickly.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours working to clear the attic area of any remaining fire.

Crews worked to protect and limit damage to the remainder of the structure and the the family’s personal effects.

Although the fire damage was mostly contained to the attic, the home did sustain water damage throughout.

Crews were clear of the scene by about 8:30 in the morning.

The Cadillac Fire Department says the investigation into the cause of the fire determined that the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical failure within the home.

The family took advantage of the nicer weather on Friday to begin repairs.

The Cadillac Fire Department would like to remind everyone that all homes should have working smoke detectors on all floors and in each bedroom.