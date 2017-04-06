Wexford Count Man Convicted of Operation Meth Lab

A Wexford County man was recently convicted of maintaining a meth lab.

The investigation began when a MSP trooper stopped a vehicle where Gary Storie was the driver.

Storie’s driver’s license was found to be suspended at the time. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license second offense.

Police also searched Storie and say they located meth on him.

A search of his vehicle also revealed the chemicals, components, and apparatus commonly used to make meth.

The Traverse Narcotics Team was called to assist and a search warrant was obtained and executed.

This search found additional evidence of meth manufacture along with an active one-pot meth lab.

Storie was convicted on Wednesday of one count of operating a meth lab, one count of possession of meth, and one count of driving on a suspended license, second offense.