Legendary Comic Don Rickles Passes Away

Legendary comedian and the so called “Sultan of Insults” Don Rickles has passed away.

Rickles’ career spanned over 60-years, where he was best known as an insult comic.

He was a frequent guest on late night talk shows as well as acting in numerous TV shows and movies.

In more recent years he is known to younger audiences as Mr Potato Head in the Toy Story movies.

Rickles passed away from kidney failure at the age of 90.

Starting Thursday night and going until Saturday night, Antenna TV will be celebrating Rickles life by playing several of his appearances on the Johnny Carson, which airs every night at 10pm.