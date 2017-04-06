RECALL – ALDI Recalls Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas for Possible Listeria Contamination

And we have another recall to share with you —

The retail chain ALDI has recalled Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas over listeria contamination concerns.

The peas are supplied to ALDI by Lakeside Foods, who notified ALDI of the possible contamination.

The retailer says they’ve already pulled the affected product from store shelves.

The affected products were sold at ALDI locations in 7 states, including Michigan.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16 oz. bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best by dates on the back of the bag: