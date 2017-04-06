U.S. Postal Services Releases List of Top 30 Cities for Dog Attacks

A Michigan city is in the top ten for for the number of Postal Employees who were attacked by dogs last year.

The number of postal employees attacked by dogs across the county reached over 6700 in 2016 – more than 200 more attacks than there was in 2015.

The Postal Service released the annual rankings of top dog attack cities and one Michigan city was on the list – Detroit.

Detroit was ranked 6th in the nation for dog attacks, with 48 reported attacks last year.

Los Angeles was listed as the city with the most attacks at 80 in 2016.

The USPS says they have many safety measures that alert carriers to dogs on their delivery routes. And they also recommend dog bite prevention training and continuing education for pet owners and pets to keep those who visit their homes, not just mail-carriers, happy and healthy.

The USPS offers the following tips and encourages sharing them using the hashtag #preventdogbites. Click this link to a video on dog bite prevention tips.

If a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.

Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office.

