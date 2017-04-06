Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Beulah
The boil water advisory in a Benzie County village has been lifted.
On Monday a water line broke in the village of Beulah, causing a complete loss of water pressure in the village’s water system.
Crews worked to repair the line, but there was a potential for bacteria to enter into the system, prompting a boil water advisory to be issued.
Thursday morning the village’s system was brought back online and the Benzie County Emergency Manager said the water was again safe for consumption.