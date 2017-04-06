Wexford County Commissioners Vote to Extend Contract with Boon Sports Management

At Wednesday’s Wexford County Commission Meeting – commissioners voted to extend an arrangement with Boon Sports Management for the near future.

Last year the future of the Wex came into question over the cost of upkeep and future maintenance costs, and without a set plan the building would have been put up for sale.

Boon Sports put together a proposal that they believed addressed those issues and would allow continued and enhanced operations at the Civic Center.

The proposal included extending the current contract for another 10-years, which will allow Boon Sports to seek a millage to help fund the costs of keeping the facility open and stable.

The county will also continue to pay $50,000 a year for management of the facility but the operation and repair costs are to be handled by Boon Sports Management.

With the arrangement continuing Boon Sports wants to be sure everyone knows that the Wex will have a stable and bright future.

Events at the Wex should continue as normal and Boon Sports is looking at bringing in even more events in the future.