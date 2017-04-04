Montcalm County Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $20,000 in Jewellery

A Montcalm County man was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from a home in Gladwin County.

The investigation began in January of 2016, when a Gladwin County Deputy was called to a home in Bourret Township to investigate a reported theft.

The victim told police that a family friend had allegedly been at the home and after leaving the victim noticed that some of their jewellery was missing.

Deputies say they discovered evidence and even recovered one piece of jewellery from a pawn shop down state.

A warrant was then issued for a suspect in the case.

The suspect, 25-year-old Justin Clark from Greenville, was recently arrested and held in the Montcalm County Jail before being turned over to Gladwin County authorities.

He was arraigned in Gladwin County on Wednesday where he was officially charged with larceny over $20,000, Larceny in a building, and habitual offender, third offense.