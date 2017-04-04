Sheriff’s Office Asks for Public’s Help in Identifying Persons of Interest

Police in Isabella County are asking for your help in identifying two persons of interest in a retail fraud case.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a retail fraud case that happened at the Sam’s Club on the south side of Mt Pleasant.

Deputies say the theft happened approximately two weeks ago.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people seen in these photos.

They are considered persons of interest in the case.

Anyone who can help police identify the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989.772.5911.