Manton Man Injured After Being Thrown from Forklift

A Wexford County man was injured after being thrown from a forklift in Leelanau County.

It happened shortly after 7:30 Thursday morning in the Village of Glen Arbor.

According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office – EMS and deputies were called to the Post Office in Glen Arbor for a report of an injured man int he lobby.

Responding personnel were told the man had walked into the lobby and was was bleeding from his head and face area.

On arrival EMS crews began treating the 47-year-old man from Manton before taking him to Munson for further treatment.

Deputies investigating and found that the man had been working at a nearby construction site.

He had been using a forklift to offload a semi trailer across the street from the post office.

While offloading one of the pallets of building materials the forklift lurched or tipped forward, throwing the man into the metal framing on the forklift causing injuries.