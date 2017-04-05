Pinwheels for Prevention Parade in Cadillac

Well if you find yourself at the intersection of Mitchell and Harris in Cadillac you’ll catch a glimpse of a unique type of garden.

Tuesday afternoon people gathered at Toy Town and paraded down to the intersection to plant a pinwheel garden.

On each corner of the intersection pinwheels and a sign were placed to raise awareness for April’s theme of preventing child abuse. Years ago the Pinwheel was chosen as the national symbol and these gardens are a reminder for everyone to do their part.

This event happens every year at the beginning of April and the community has been backing it the whole way.

The importance of this message is that, it is easier to prevent child abuse from happening in the first place than the process for helping a child recover after it has occurred.