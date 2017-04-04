Melting Snow Reveals Trash Dumps, Police Ask for Help in Finding those Responsible

Although it’s back in the forecast this week, for the most part the snow has been melting across Michigan, leaving behind evidence of areas where people have dumped trash.

According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office – that trash, in addition to being an eyesore they could also be hazardous.

The sheriff’s office says those that choose to dump trash or other materials on public or private property could face both civil fines and criminal prosecution.

Recently the sheriff’s office says they’ve worked with local organizations to clean up several areas on Cass Road, South Airport, and Hoosier Valley.

If you know of anyone that has dumped trash like this or similar activities you are asked to contact the Grand traverse Silent Observer at 231.947.8477