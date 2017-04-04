Stop in Gladwin County Leads to Driver Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession
A driver in in Gladwin County was arrested for meth possession after being stopped for speeding.
It happened this past Sunday on M-30 near Highwood Road in Gladwin County.
That’s where a deputy stopped a Dodge Charger for speeding.
The driver was identified as 39-year-old Samantha Ploughman, from Lansing.
During the stop, the deputy said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The deputy search the car and recovered a marijuana and crystal meth.
Ploughman was arrested and charged with possession of meth and marijuana.
She was arraigned on the charges this past Monday.