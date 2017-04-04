Couple Accused of CSC with Teenager

A Wexford County couple is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Alton and Shauna Graham have been charged with multiple sex crimes with a teenager.

According to the Wexford County Prosecutor, the incidents happened earlier this year.

They were arraigned on the charges on Tuesday.

Alton Graham has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, and fourth degree CSC with an incapacitated victim. He also faces a charge of habitual offender, fourth offense.

Shauna Graham faces a fourth degree CSC charge with an incapacitated victim and for allegedly providing alcohol to a minor.

They are scheduled to back in court later this month for a probable cause hearing.