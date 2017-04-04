President Trump Donates First Quarter of Presidential Salary to National Park Service

On Monday President Trump donated the first quarter of his presidential salary to the National Parks Service.

The money is help fund the maintenance backlog in America’s historic battlefields.

The donation, totally $78,333 was accepted by Secretary of the Interior.

There are 25 sites across the National Park Service that are classified as National Battlefields, National Battlefield Parks, National Military Parks and National Battlefield Sites.

These include Antietam National Battlefield in Maryland, which commemorates the battle that led to President Abraham Lincoln’s issuance of the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which saw over 350,000 visits last year.

And Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, where the bloodiest battle of the Civil War took place, which saw over 1 million visits in 2016.

According to the Department of the Interior there is currently addressing the $12 billion in deferred maintenance across the National Park Service, which includes $229 million for battlefield sites.