Coast Guard Urges Mariners Ensure Vessels are Properly Secured

The Coast Guard is urging mariners to ensure their vessels are properly secured to help prevent boats from accidentally breaking away.

Over the last two months Coast Guard Crews have responded to six unmanned and adrift vessels.

This pulls resources to remote areas and can potentially impact crews ability to respond to urgent emergencies.

Warmer temperatures, melting snow and recent rains have caused water levels around Lake Michigan, as well as in rivers and associated waterways, to increase.

The higher waters can lead to swifter currents and provide an opportunity for vessels that are not properly secured to easily break free.

During the last several weeks, response personnel have seen an increase in the reporting of unmanned vessels adrift in Lake Michigan, surrounding rivers and other connected waterways.

These breakaway vessels can become a hazard to navigation for other mariners and require an on-water response from the Coast Guard and other local agencies who have to treat these adrift vessels as real search and rescue emergencies.

Mariners who encounter unmanned adrift vessels or other hazards to navigation are encouraged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Command Center at 414. 747.7190