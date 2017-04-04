Lansing Designated as Sanctuary City

And in Lansing this week —

The Lansing City Council voted to designate Lansing as a sanctuary city.

The designation says Lansing is a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

On Monday the Lansing Mayor had issued a related executive order that outlined the city’s policies.

As part of the policies, Lansing city police and other officials will not ask, nor record a person’s immigration status, except as required by federal or state law.

The mayor said he’s confidant that the new policies do not violate federal law, but they are prepared to take legal action to protect the prerogatives and powers of local government and local law enforcement.