Heavy Snow, Erosion, Causes Closure Viewing Platform at Pictured Rocks to Break Off, Slide Down Dune

The National Park Service says heavy snow and erosion is to blame for a viewing platform that broke off and slid down a dune at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The Log Slide Overlook is now closed at the scenic Upper Peninsula park.

Heavy snow, ice, and sand deposits followed by erosion caused the viewing platform to break off and slide 100 feet down the face of a sand dune.

Park staff are waiting for the ice and snow to melt before going in to assess the situation.

Staff say that as long as no major erosion happens in the near future, crews hope to move to walkway back from the edge and a find a new stable position in which to rebuild the viewing platform.

The park service says that once H-58 reopens visitors will still be able to see the Grand Sable Dunes from an area near the overlook.