Two Sent to Hospital After Fire in Emmet County

Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire in Emmet County Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home on Ringler Road just south of Pellston.

Crews were called to that location around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

According to the Pellston fire chief, two people were seriously hurt in the fire and taken to the hospital.

Crews worked for approximately one hour putting the fire out.

Two dogs were also in the home. They were killed in the fire.

The fire chief told MI News 26 that the home is considered a total loss and that the cause of the fire is thought to have been several space heaters that were in the home.