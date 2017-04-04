Boil Water Advisory Issued for Beulah

A broken water line has caused a boil water order in a Benzie County village.

A water main broke on Spring Valley Street between Highland Drive and Crystal Avenue in the village of Beulah on Monday.

This break caused a complete loss of water pressure in the village’s water system.

Crews worked overnight on Monday to repair the break, but due to the possibility of bacteria getting into the system, a boil water advisory was issued.

All residents in the village are advised to boil their drinking and cooking water for consumption.

The advisory is until further notice, even when the line is repaired the possibility of contamination in the system will remain for several days.