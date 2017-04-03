MDOT Lifts Seasonal Load Limits on All Lower Peninsula State Trunkline Highways Starting Tuesday

As another sign that spring might finally be on it’s way to Michigan, MDOT is lifting additional weight restrictions this week.

Starting Tuesday morning MDOT is lifting the remaining weight restrictions on all state trunkline highways in the lower peninsula.

The restrictions are being lifted on all state highways from the Michigan border north to and including the Mackinac Bridge.

However, weight restrictions are still in effect across the Upper Peninsula until Wednesday.

On Wednesday the weight restrictions will be lifted in the U.P. from the Mackinac Bridge to US-2 from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace.

Frost restrictions will remain in effect an all state trunkline highways north of US-2 and on M-185 on Mackinac Island.

And local and county agencies enforce their own seasonal limits that typically, but don’t always follow MDOT’s enforcement of the seasonal limits. Such as the Leelanau County Road Commission, who had already removed the seasonal limits on county roads last Thursday.