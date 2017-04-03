National Work Zone Awareness Week Starts Today

And with road projects gearing up to begin across the region – MDOT is asking residents to keep safety in mind.

Last year there were over 4900 work zone crashes that resulted in 17 deaths.

Most of those crashes were preventable according to MDOT.

Preliminary 2016 Michigan work zone crash information shows increases from 2015.

The number of fatalities increased from 15 in 2015 to 17 in 2016.

The number of serious injuries also increased from 2015, from 69 to 75 in 2016.

And there were nearly 200 more crashes in total, from 4,776 in 2015 to 4,908 in 2016.

And with the start of the road construction season – this week is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

This week safety agencies across the nation are working to raise awareness about work zone safety.

The theme for this year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week is “Work zone safety is in your hands.”

For more facts, stats and information about work zone safety, visit: www.ops.fhwa.dot.gov/wz/ outreach/wz_awareness.htm and www.michigan.gov/mdotworkzones .