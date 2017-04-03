Road Project Along Old US-131 in Wexford County Starts Next Week

A well anticipated road construction project in Wexford County is slated to begin next week.

Starting next Monday, April 10th, MDOT will begin to reconstruct nearly 6 miles of Old US-131 between Cadillac and Manton.

MDOT is investing $5.5 million to reconstruct 5.8 miles of Old US-131 from the freeway bridge north to M-42 in Manton.

This work will require crews to close down Old US-131 and traffic will be detoured on Boon Road, US-131, and M-42.

MDOT says access to homes and businesses will be accommodated during the work.

Once the work is done MDOT will transfer jurisdiction of the roadway to the Wexford County Road Commission.

The project is expected to wrap up by October 20th of this year.