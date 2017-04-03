MSP Warns of Grandparent Scam

The Michigan State Police are warning residents of another scam in the area that targets grandparents.

This is after the MSP Alpena Post got a report from a someone saying they’d received a call saying their grandchild was in trouble and needed money.

The caller told the grandparent not to contact the child’s parent, but demanded the grandparent pay immediately with $4,000 in Walmart gift cards.

The MSP says the callers will make the grandparents believe it’s a real incident, when it’s actually a scam.

At no time should a grandparent send money to anyone via Green Dot Money or other types of gift cards over the phone.

Once the caller gets the numbers and pin from the back of the card, the money is almost instantly gone.

The caller gives just enough to detail to make the story believable, but does not provide specific details.

If you receive this sort of call, police say you should not give them any information or buy the gift cards.

Be sure to contact the parent of the grandchild to confirm any story the caller tells you.

And if the calls continue, tell the caller you know it’s a scam and that you’ve notified law enforcement.